Ireland coach Craig Fulton has announced the 18-man squad that will compete at the Eurohockey Championships in Amsterdam later this month.

The Green Machine, who last month qualified for the 2018 World Cup, return as defending bronze medallists following their exploits in London two years ago.

The current side looks slightly different to the one of 2015 but plenty of key players remain with the likes of David Harte, Shane O’Donoghue and Paul Gleghorne remaining constant.

Fulton’s side were unlucky at World League in South Africa when both Johnny McKee and Eugene Magee picked up injuries.

As a result, slots have opened up for the young Three Rock duo of Daragh Walsh and Ben Walker to make their senior tournament debuts.

Michael Robson makes a welcome return from injury while Kirk Shimmins steps back into the side, with both offering serious pace in the midfield and forward lines.

Ahead of the tournament, Ireland will travel to Belgium to play uncapped training matches against Australian and Dutch underage sides while also facing a talented Belgian side on August 14th in Beerschot.

Fulton said: "The Euros selection leads to 6 changes from WL3 in Johannesburg. The squad is again a blend of youth and experience, and we are very keen to build on the momentum created in qualifying for the World Cup in Johannesburg.

"The European Championships is a special tournament and we want to do as well as we possibly can against the top teams in Europe.

"Our Pool consists of Germany, Poland and England, and all teams will ask different questions of us. We are confident one game at a time we will be ready for the different challenges ahead".

Ireland squad: David Harte, Mark Ingram, Stuart Loughrey, Jonathan Bell, Matthew Bell, Paul Gleghorne, Lee Cole, John Jackson, Conor Harte, Sean Murray, Kirk Shimmins, Shane O’Donoghue, Daragh Walsh, Michael Robson, Neal Glassey, Ben Walker, Alan Sothern, Matthew Nelson.

Ireland matches

August 20th 14:30 - Ireland vs Germany

August 21st 13:45 - Ireland vs Poland

August 23rd 13:45 - Ireland vs England