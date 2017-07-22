Ireland 2-1 India

Ireland came back 1-0 down against higher-ranked India to claim seventh spot at the World League semi-final in Johannesburg, a result that could yet see Graham Shaw's side qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The top five sides at the event in South Africa gained automatic qualification for the tournament in England, but with the winners of the five continental championships likely to claim berths through that avenue, extra places could yet be awarded via World League placings.

India seemed slow out of the blocks and Ireland were only too happy to take advantage with Nikki Evans, Lizzie Colvin and Gill Pinder all sending threatening balls into the circle.

Goalkeeper Savita produced some fine saves from Irish penalty corners, the first coming in the 10th minute from Roisin Upton’s drag flick.

India slowly grew into the game but their goal still came somewhat against the run of play as Kaur drilled a penalty corner shot into the corner in the 15th minute.

India looked set to press home their advantage when Irish keeper Ayeisha McFerran received a 10-minute yellow card for charging out of her goal and obstructing, but Grace O’Flanagan stepped onto the field and with her first piece of the action saved Rani’s penalty stroke with a superb dive to her right.

India then had a goal disallowed as Ireland went into the half clinging to their one goal deficit.

Those missed opportunities came back to haunt India as Ireland went hunting for the equaliser, with Katie Mullan drawing a good save from close range.

Ireland found another gear and it was only a matter of time before one of their opportunities was converted, Elena Tice sweeping a penalty corner to the waiting Mullan who deflected into the goal in the 47th minute.

Mullan won another penalty corner moments later and Lizzie Colvin drilled the ball into the goal to complete the turnaround with Ireland's second in two minutes.

The final few minutes saw the tempo increase once more as India chased the game but Ireland never looked troubled as Mullan and Anna O’Flanagan continued to cause the Indian defence issues.

Head coach Shaw said: "I thought the performance was superb, we just didn’t get results out of the dominance we had in the first half.

"But this team has shown incredible character to go down to 10 players and have that resilience. We’re over the moon to score two great goals. This team deserve it, they work incredibly hard and deserve everything they get."

Ireland's men play New Zealand in the 5th/6th place playoff at 5pm on Saturday evening, where a win means a guaranteed ticket to the World Cup.