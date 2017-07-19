Ireland 1-2 Spain

Spain edged out the Ireland 2-1 in the quarter-finals at the Hockey World League in Johannesburg on Wednesday, but the Green Machine’s hopes of World Cup qualification remain alive.

Ricardo Sanchez gave Spain the lead in the third quarter, but Alan Sothern restored parity, only for Alvaro Iglesias to bag the winner.

Ireland will face France in fifth to eighth place play-offs on Wednesday knowing that the team which secures fifth spot is guaranteed World Cup qualification.

Spain won their first penalty corner in the 37th minute. Johnny McKee blocked the subsequent shot, but he landed hard on his shoulder, resulting in a stretcher being called for the young Banbridge player.

Despite two great saves by Davy Harte from the following penalty corner, Sanchez managed to flick the rebound into the net to give his side the lead.

Sothern levelled the game in the 44th minute but Spain were back in the lead a minute later when Iglesias swept in at the back post.

Ireland were relentless in creating chances and a 10th penalty corner for Ireland in the final minute looked likely to lead to a shootout but Quico Cortes got down low to parry away.

Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, C Cargo, A Sothern, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, P Gleghorne, C Harte, S Loughrey, S Cole

Subs: J Carr, J Bell (Captain), M Bell, M Nelson, N Glassey, S Murray, J Duncan

Spain: Q Cortes, S Enrique, M Delas (Captain), P Quemada, V Ruiz, A Iglesias, R Santana, M Salles, J Romeu, M Serrahima, E Gonzalez

Subs: R Sanchez, D Arana, A de Frutos, A Beltran, M Fernandez, M Perrellon, I Torras