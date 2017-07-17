Germany 2-0 Ireland

Ireland's men's team went down 2-0 to world number three side Germany in their final pool game of the Hockey World League.

The result means Ireland will face Spain in the quarter finals.

Ireland arguably started the stronger of the sides with Paul Gleghorne throwing pin-point aerial passes across pitch to evade the dogged German defence.

Matthew Bell earned his sides first penalty corner after only 3 minutes but the variation didn’t fool the Germans.

Germany took the lead in the 12th minute when a crash ball in hit an Irish foot and Tom Grambusch sent a hard drag flick past Johnny Bell at the post.

The Green Machine had two further penalty corners in quick succession but a slight bobble at the top of the circle saw the ball trapped cleanly and Ireland saw no return from their four penalty corners despite Shane O’Donoghue’s best efforts.

David Harte made some fine saves against Moritz Trompertz and Niklas Wellen to keep the score at 1-0 going into the half.

The close contest became a tactical battle in the third quarter with neither side having any real chances or circle penetrations.

The stats further elude to the closeness of the game with the Green Machine edging the possession with 51% while Germany had 27 circle penetrations to Ireland’s 22. E

ugene Magee and John Jackson seemed to evade defenders at will at times but credit must go to the German defence who were resolute in the circle.

The game was put to bed by Zwicker from close range when advantage was played following an Irish foot after a superb run into the circle by Timm Herzbruch.

Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, M Bell, C Cargo, A Sothern, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, P Gleghorne, C Harte, S Cole

Subs: J Carr, J Bell (Captain), M Nelson, N Glassey, S Murray, J Duncan, S Loughrey

Germany: M Appel, M Muller, L Windfeder, M Grambusch (Captain), M Trompertz, T Herzbruch, JP Rabente, T Grambusch, M Miltkau, B Furk, N Wellen

Subs: J Gomoll, C Ruhr, D-E Linnekogel, M Zwicker, T Walter, J Meyer, F Weinke