Craig Fulton has named his squad for Ireland's upcoming Four Nations tournament in Hamburg, which includes a fixture against Olympic bronze medallists Germany.

The Hamburg Masters, which starts on 22 June, will be Ireland's final fixtures ahead of the World League semi-finals in Johannesburg.

First up for the Green Machine in Hamburg are Spain who are ranked tenth in the world, and all previous encounters between the two sides have been closely contested.

The following day (23 June), Ireland will take on Austria, a side they last played at World League 2 in Belfast. That fixture ended 1-1 and needed a penalty shootout to separate the teams, which Ireland won 4-2.

Their final match of the tournament on Sunday, 25 June pits them against the hosts who are the current number three ranked side in the world .

Following the tournament, Fulton's side will travel to South Africa for the World League event in July, where Ireland take on the host nation, Belgium, Egypt and Germany.

Ireland squad: David Harte (GK), Jamie Carr (GK), John Jackson, Jonathan Bell, Matthew Bell, Chris Cargo, Matthew Nelson, Alan Sothern, Eugene Magee, Neal Glassey, Shane O Donoghue, Sean Murray, John McKee, Darragh Walsh, Paul Gleghorne, Jeremy Duncan, Lee Cole, Stuart Loughrey, Stephen Cole.