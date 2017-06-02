Conor Harte celebrated his 200th international appearance in style as he fired home a 17th minute penalty corner in Ireland’s 2-2 draw with Pakistan at Comber Road.



Speaking afterwards, he said: "There may be some sibling banter" about the fact he reached the 200-cap mark ahead of his twin brother David. "I am sure David will be as happy for me as I will be for him to make it to this 200th."



Indeed, the two brothers made their debut at the Celtic Cup back in August 2006 in France, also the same day as their sister Emer made her debut for the Irish women.



Harte’s goal made it 1-1 before Pakistan edged back in front just before the break. But a fine second half performance, capped by Jeremy Duncan’s excellent goal, earned a share of the spoils in game one of their three-match series.



Pakistan went in front from a deflected penalty corner with Muhammad Aleem Bilal’s effort finding its way in. Harte replied in kind with a flick that made its way in off the inner thigh of goalkeeper Amjad Ali.



But the visitors returned to the lead two minutes before half-time when Ali Shan snapped up a rebound off David Harte’s pads after the keeper had denied Muhammad Dilber.



Ireland enjoyed their best spell in the third quarter, running up their corner count while Duncan was only denied by an excellent close-range stop from Amjad.



Duncan and Ireland did get his reward though in the closing five minutes from a scintillating move as Matthew Nelson hit Alan Sothern on the left baseline.

His quick pass found Duncan arriving at the back post to guide in the equaliser for 2-2.

Ireland play Pakistan again on Saturday at 2pm at the Hillsborough venue with a large number of changes already confirmed to the Irish line-up.