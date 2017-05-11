Ireland will play a three-match series that will see the Green Machine take on Pakistan in Lisnagarvey Hockey Club as part of their preparation for World League in Johannesburg.

The last time the two sides met an Alan Sothern drag flick gave the Green Machine a vital 1-0 win at World League in Antwerp, a result that played a vital role in booking that all important place to Rio.

Pakistan, a hockey powerhouse, sit four places below Ireland in the rankings but will be stern test for the men in green and provide an exciting match series for home fans.

Prior to welcoming Pakistan, the team face England in Bisham Abbey in two training matches, further great experience for the side given England recently beat Australia to win the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

Ireland’s preparation goes up a gear further throughout June as their final matches before World League see them travel to Germany for the Hamburg Masters.

There they will meet Spain, Austria and Olympic bronze medallists Germany in the round-robin tournament.

Speaking about the sides upcoming fixtures, head coach Craig Fulton said: "We have a good build up in preparation to World League and are looking forward to starting our training camp this weekend and playing our first matches at the end of the month.

"We’re very pleased to be welcoming Pakistan to Belfast for a three-match series at the beginning of June. It will be great to play in front of a home crowd and play against a skilled team who are gearing up for their own World League campaign in London.

"Prior to that we have two matches against England, which will be a good test for our young side.

"Concluding our preparation for World League at the Hamburg Masters is ideal as we play against three teams with different styles of play."