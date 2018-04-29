Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy held their nerve to secure the Zurich Classic of New Orleans following a flawless final round at TPC Louisiana.

The American pair started the day three shots behind overnight leaders Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown, but a five-under 67 proved enough for victory as they produced the round of the day in the foursomes format to finish on 22-under-par overall.

The chances of success looked slim following the second round foursomes, where they carded a one-over 73 but they responded in style over the weekend with a 61 in Saturday's fourballs before carding five birdies on Sunday.

Fellow American duo Jason Dufner and Pat Perez were one shot adrift in second, while South African pair Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen finished on 20-under-par for third.

England's Tommy Fleetwood and Chris Paisley were tied for fourth at 19-under, while Scottish pair Russell Knox and Martin Laird were two shots worse off in a share of seventh.

Kisner and Brown shot a five-over 77 to drop down to tied 15th with Ryder Cup duo Justin Rose of England and Sweden's Henrik Stenson finishing on 14-under-par overall.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell and England's Ian Poulter ended on 13-under and Irish duo Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington finished two shots further back.

There was better news for Seamus Power who finished in a tie for 10th with partner David Hearn on 16-under.