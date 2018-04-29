Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry’s third round 68 saw the Irish pair fall to rear of the field at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans as clubhouse leaders Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown took a step closer to avenging last year's play-off.

The Irish pair improved on their disappointing second round 75, but on a day of high scoring, they prop up the field going into the final round of the two-man team event with Kisner and Brown leading the way on 20-under par after Saturday’s fourballs.

Graeme McDowell is partnered with England’s Ian Poulter and they are on 14-under par, while Waterford’s Seamus Power is playing alongside Canada’s David Hearn. Their third round 66 leaves them on 12-under and tied for 29th place.

Kisner and Brown however are the men to catch are in a good position to avenge last year’s play-off defeat to Sweden's Jonas Blixt and Australian Cameron Smith and combined to record 10 birdies and two bogeys in an eight-under-par 64.

Kisner and Brown are one stroke ahead of Tony Finau/Daniel Summerhays and halfway leaders Michael Kim/Andrew Putnam.