Tiger Woods has announced that he will play the next two events on the PGA Tour - the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina and the Players Championship in Florida.

The Players Championship entry is hardly a surprise, given that he has twice won the tour's flagship event, which is widely considered the most prestigious outside the four majors.

"Break over. Time to get back to work," Woods wrote on Twitter.

The 14-times major champion will have had three weeks off after a disappointing US Masters, where he teed up amid massive media hype and perhaps unrealistic expectations.

The 42-year-old was one of the favourites after contending for victory at his previous two starts in Florida, but never quite fired on all cylinders and finished equal 32nd.

He has played six times this year on his comeback after a successful spinal fusion operation last April, with a tie for second at the Valspar Championship his best result.

Woods last competed at the Wells Fargo in 2012, when he missed the cut. He won the event in 2007.

He won the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in 2001 and 2013.