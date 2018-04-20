Grayson Murray took the early lead with a round of 67 in the first round of the Valero Texas Open, but it was a tough day for Ireland's Seamus Power, who was well off the pace with a round of 76.

The American ended day one five-under, putting him one shot ahead of compatriots Chesson Hadley, Billy Horschel, Ryan Moore, Keegan Bradley and Matt Atkins.

The 24-year-old shot three birdies on the front nine of the San Antonio course, only faltering on the par-three seventh hole with a double-bogey.

But Murray rallied to hole four more birdies on the back nine and take the top spot on the leaderboard.

Of the five players making up the chasing pack with a round of 68, only Horschel and Moore hit a bogey-free round on the AT&T Oaks Course.

Power's round started with a double bogey and barely improved throughout as he was to go to hit two more double bogeys, wiping out his four birdies.

The Waterford man finished on +4, nine shots off the pace and already looking like he'll struggle to make the cut.

Defending champion Kevin Chappell sat among a group at 72, including Graeme McDowell, who recovered on the 18th with a bogey-bogey-birdie finish.

Two-time Valero Texas Open winner Zach Johnson finished on two-under 70 after striking a 12ft eagle putt on the par-five 14th hole and three straight birdies on the last holes.

Sergio Garcia, returning to the tournament for the first time in eight years and after a disappointing title defence at the Masters, carded two-under 74, while Adam Scott, who is aiming to hold on to his position of world number 59 to make the US Open next month, finished on 75 after a failing to make a single birdie.