Stephanie Meadow is back on track after losing her LPGA Tour card - even without the aid of a proper caddy.

The Jordanstown golfer, who finished third in 2014 US Women’s Open, lost her Tour Card after a rough spell, which included the loss of her father to cancer and suffering a stress fracture in her lower back.

But Meadows recently won the Symetra Tour IOA Championship in California.

The 26-year-old forced a play-off with a 25-foot putt on the last and sank a 40-footer on the first extra hole to take the title.

She told RTÉ 2fm’s Game On about the long road back and what it’s like to operate on the secondary circuit.

The Antrim woman said: "At one point I was like ‘Is there anything going to go right?’

"What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I’ve learned how to love golf again.

"For a while it was really hard when you are trying to struggle through pain.

"It’s definitely a transition when you’ve been on the big tour. The Symetra is a great tour but it’s not on the same standard, from spectators to leaderboards, everthing is different.

"It was hard to swallow at the beginning but my outlook is [that] I can learn to win again.

"I was lucky that my boyfriend’s dad actually came to push my trolley for the last two days in California so that was nice, but an official caddy? No.

"I’m used to having somebody to talk through shots with, somebody to pick me up when it’s needed.

"So I’m learning to that all by myself but it’s fun. You learn to trust yourself again.

"I’m learning that you can make decisions by yourself and you don’t necessarily need to rely on someone as much as you thought you did."



