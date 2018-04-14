Graeme McDowell finished on the cut mark as Bryson DeChambeau birdied four of his final six holes to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

McDowell added a 69 to his opening 73 to finish on level par - that is ten ten shots behind DeChambeau, who posted a career-best seven-under 64. A shot adrift are Ian Poulter (64) and Si Woo Kim (65).

After an eagle, two bogeys and three birdies on the front nine, American DeChambeau picked up shots at the 13th, 15th, 16th and 17th holes to head the field.

Poulter carded four birdies and followed up with a trio after the turn to go nine-under par for the tournament, with Kim recovering from a triple bogey on the par-3 14th.

Scot Martin Laird is tied for 13th on six-under after carding 69, while Matthew Fitzpatrick is four shots behind and tied for 42nd.