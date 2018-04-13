Paul Dunne currently holds a three-shot lead after his second round at the Spanish Open in Madrid.

Dunne stands at 13 under, after a first ever 65 for the Greystones player on the European Tour.

He hit an incredible nine birdies and just two bogeys to sign off for a seven-under par round and move clear after sharing the opening-round lead with Scot Marc Warren.

Brett Rumford, Callum Shinkwin and local favourite Nacho Elvira are all on ten under.

Gavin Moynihan is level par, and tees off later this afternoon.

More to follow....

