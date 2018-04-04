Rory McIlroy says thoughts of a completing a career grand slam at Augusta National are not part of his build-up to the Masters.

On the eve of the first major of the year, the 28-year-old is eagerly looking forward to his latest tilt at the green jacket in what will be his fourth attempt to complete the clean sweep of major championships.

McIlroy has been paired alongside Spaniard Jon Rahm and former champion Adam Scott in the first two rounds in Georgia and told RTÉ Sport’s Greg Allen that he is concentrating on the tournament, rather than his place in history.

"You have to throw any sort of thought of legacy, or place in history, out the window," he said.

"It’s a golf tournament. I’m playing against the same guys I have beaten a lot of times, I just haven’t beaten them all around this golf course at the same time."

"It is about simplifying it down to the key moments of the week, staying focused and being in the present. If I can do that and play my game, I’ll have as good a chance as anyone."

McIlroy has finished in the top 10 at Augusta National in each of the last four years and believes there are a lot of ingredients in the mix that could make the 2018 edition one of the very best.

"I just hope I’m part of the conversation at the end of the week"

"Golf is in a very healthy state right now. With all the players playing really well, in form, some guys coming back and playing some of the best golf they have played in a while, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Tiger Woods...it’s exciting.

"I’m not just a golfer, I’m a fan as well like everyone else.

"Everyone is excited when the Masters rolls around, but I think this year could be something special. I’m happy to be a part of the conversation. I just hope I’m part of the conversation at the end of the week."

The Irish golfer comes into the week on the back of his first win in 18 months at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and has already stated that he is in the best possible shape to challenge.

He cautions however that it would be foolhardy to be overly confident on the iconic course.

"You have to pick and choose where you are aggressive. You have to respect this golf course if you get yourself in certain spots, but I think if you drive it well here and give yourself looks with second shots, you can be aggressive.

"You can make a lot of birdies on this golf course, but on the flip side, you can make a lot of bogeys if you miss it in the wrong places. I need to be smart and play smart.

"I still feel there are a lot of chances out there and hopefully I will take them when they present themselves."