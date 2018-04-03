Rory McIlroy will start his bid to become the sixth player to complete the career grand slam at 18.38 (GMT) on Thursday as the tee times for the opening round of the US Masters have been announced.

McIlroy, the only Irish player in the field, broke his long winless run in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill two weeks ago, and he tees off alongside 2013 champion Adam Scott and last year's Irish Open winner Jon Rahm.

Elsewhere, Tiger Woods begins his quest for a fifth Masters victory at 15.42 (GMT) alongside England's Tommy Fleetwood and the Aussie Marc Leishman.

Woods hasn't played at Augusta since 2015 and hasn't won on the legendary course since 2005, when he pipped Chris Di Marco in a memorable playoff.

2017 champion Sergio Garcia tees off in the group immediately after Woods in the company of world number two Justin Thomas and US Amateur champion Doc Redman.



And the man Garcia beat in a play-off 12 months ago, Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose, has been drawn in the last group at 19.00 (GMT) alongside world number one Dustin Johnson and Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Ian Poulter, who claimed the last place in the field by winning the Houston Open in dramatic fashion on Sunday, partners former champion Trevor Immelman and Patrick Cantlay at 16.48 (GMT).

Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus will act as honorary starters at 13.15 (GMT), with Masters officials again opting not to bring in a replacement for the late Arnold Palmer, who performed the role for a decade before his death in September 2016.