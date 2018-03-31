Tiger Woods winning the Masters would match the greatest victory in the tournament's storied history, according to his former coach Butch Harmon.

But Harmon believes Rory McIlroy deserves to be the favourite to claim a first green jacket and join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen in completing the career grand slam.

Harmon coached Woods to his first eight major titles and has been as impressed as anyone by the 42-year-old's latest comeback following spinal fusion surgery last April, his fourth back operation in the space of three years.

Woods has finished 12th, second and fifth in his last three starts on the PGA Tour, but saw his chances of a ninth victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational - won by McIlroy - ended by a drive out of bounds on the 16th hole of the final round.

Harmon and Woods in 1999

"I think we've all been surprised at how well he's played," Harmon said on a teleconference to promote Sky's Masters coverage. "I think Augusta's going to be a little different animal. He's going to have to drive the ball a little better than he has.

"In other tournaments we've seen him go to his driving iron off the tee rather than a driver. You can't do that at Augusta. But in all honesty I'm pleasantly surprised at how well he's played.

"It's phenomenal for the game and we all hope he goes to Augusta and plays well because it just make it that much more exciting.

"If he were to win... to me the most phenomenal one was Jack (Nicklaus) in '86 (aged 46) and I'd have to put that right up there with it. It would be fantastic.

"It would be unbelievable for the game of golf if he was able to do it and the one thing I can tell you about Tiger Woods is you can never say never with Tiger Woods. He can surprise you. He's an amazing golfer even with what he's been through.

"Do I think he's going to win? No I don't. Would I like to see him win? You're damn right I would."

Harmon believes the 82nd Masters could be one of the most exciting ever, with Woods set to do battle with the likes of long-time rival Phil Mickelson, McIlroy, world number one Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson - all of whom have won in 2018.

"Tiger's 42, had four back and four knee surgeries so you don't have that same person as he was in his heyday," added Harmon, whose father Claude won the Masters in 1948.

"Mentally he's still Tiger Woods, he's still one of the strongest guys mentally that's ever played, still has the desire to win.

"For me he's the greatest player that ever played for the things he did; Nicklaus is the greatest champion but when Tiger was playing his best was the best I've ever seen.

"Will he play like that again? Probably not. But I think he's very competitive and I think that's all we can ask for.

"My money would be on Rory this year. He's driving the ball wonderfully, he putts beautifully now he seems to have it straightened out. I would make him the favourite.

"The important thing at Augusta is to get off to a decent start on Thursday. It doesn't mean you have to shoot 65 or 66, but if you stay right at par or a little better you're right in.

"You don't want to get behind the eight-ball right away by shooting one or two over par.

"I was very impressed with Rory when he won (at Bay Hill), I was impressed with how much better he putted. He's always been a fabulous driver of the ball which you have to do at Augusta so I really like his chances.

"I think we're going to see a fantastic back nine on Sunday, five or six guys in with a chance to win and I think this could be one of the most exciting Masters of all time. We've got the cream of the crop playing at the top of their game and I wish the thing was starting today."