American Brice Garnett led from start to finish to win his first PGA Tour title in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, while Paul Dunne and Seamus Power both claimed their best ever Tour finish.

Ireland duo Dunne and Power were part of an eight-way tie for fifth place on 11 under, which represented their highest finish to date on the PGA Tour.

Dunne birdied four of his first eight holes but was unable to maintain the momentum and bogeyed the last for a round of 69, while Power carded three birdies and two bogeys in his 71.

Both earned cheques worth in excess of $100,000 and will now travel to the US to compete in next week's Houston Open as they attempt to earn a spot at the Masters.

Garnett began the final round with a two-shot lead and carded a closing 70 to finish 18 under par, four shots ahead of compatriot Keith Mitchell.

Three birdies in a row from the second gave Garnett some welcome breathing space and although the 34-year-old bogeyed the fifth and sixth, he steadied the ship with further birdies on the seventh and 11th.

Mitchell birdied the 18th in a closing 67 to claim second place ahead of Kelly Kraft by a single shot, with