American Brice Garnett survived a late run of bogeys to take a slender two-stroke lead into the final round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Overnight leader Garnett, who carded an opening round of 63, looked well set having recovered from a five on the par-four first to pick up six shots when he reached the turn on 31, including an eagle at the seventh.

However, after moving to six under with another birdie on the par-five 12th, Garnett dropped shots on the next two and then again on the 17th to sign for a 69, at 16-under overall.

It was, though, enough to see him hold a two-shot lead from Canadian Corey Conners, who shot a five-under 67.

Seamus Power and Paul Dunne are within eight shots of the lead. Power is ten under par with Dunne two shots further back.

Saturday's big mover up the leaderboard was Tyler McCumber, the American also five under for the third round to sit at 12-under.

Tom Lovelady is another in contention on 11 under after his 68, while Ireland's Seamus Power is tied for fifth, a shot back after his 71.

Steve Wheatcroft and Keith Mitchell, though, dropped out of the leading pack after respective bogey-filled rounds of 76 and 75.