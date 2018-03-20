US Open champion Brooks Koepka will miss the Masters due to an ongoing wrist injury.



Koepka has not played since finishing last in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in the first week of January, after which he was diagnosed with a partially torn tendon in his left wrist.



Asked by USA Today if he would be able to play in the year's first major championship at Augusta National, the 27-year-old shook his head and said: "They said I would be about 80 per cent, but I can't play 80 per cent.



"I either have to go full bore or not at all. I don't want to risk getting it re-injured and then be out a long time."

Koepka, who was 11th in the Masters in 2017, won the US Open by four shots at Erin Hills for his first major title.



He began his professional career on the Challenge Tour, where he won four times before graduating to the European Tour and winning the Turkish Airlines Open in 2014.