Rory McIlroy hit five bridies in his final six holes to storm to the top of the leaderboard and take his first title of the year in the Arnold Palmer Invitational - coming into form just in time for the Masters.

The County Down golfer put together a hugely impressive bogey-free, eight under par 64 on Sunday, including a scintillating back nine, which he completed in five under.

The US Masters starts on April 5 and McIlroy appears to be getting into the sort of shape that will see him compete for the green jacket and the only one of golf's four majors that he hasn't won.

Bryson DeChambeau was in contention until near the end, but a bogey on the 18th hole saw him finish second on -15.

Justin Rose took third place on 14 under, one ahead of Henrik Stenson, who also dropped a shot on the last. Tiger Woods kept himself in the mix with a three under final round, though finished eight shots off the lead on ten under for a piece of tied fifth.

"It was awesome to feel the buzz, reeling off those four birdies in-a-row - I've missed it, I've really missed it. To play that sort of golf I played today under pressure, I'm really proud of myself," said the winner, speaking to Sky Sports.

Remarkably, he only needed 24 putts on his final round. About his incredible form on the greens, he said: "I freed up, I didn't worry too much about mechanics, I used a lot of visualisation and that's all I really tried to do this week.

"I had a good feeling for it thyis week and I want to continue that for a long time."

He arguably saved his best for last, holing a putt from more than 25 feet on the 18th before raising his arms aloft.

The last time McIlroy won was at the Tour Championship on September 25, 2016 - the same day Arnold Palmer died - and he returned to winning ways at the resort once owned by the golfing great.