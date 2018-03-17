Rory McIlroy carded a third round five-under-par 67 to lie two shots off joint leaders Bryson DeChambeau and Henrik Stenson at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Down golfer holds the clubhouse lead on -10 for the tournament, one shot clear of Justin Rose who has also completed his third round.

DeChambeau and Stenson are both on -12 currently playing the 15th hole, while Rickie Fowler, nestled in between McIlroy and the leaders at -11, is on the penultimate hole.

The standout moment from McIlroy's round was his eagle on the par-five 12th, which followed hot on the heels of a bogey on 11. McIlroy finished his round strongly with birdies on 16 and 18 to leave himself well positioned heading into Sunday.

Graeme McDowell was the only other Irish contender to make the weekend and he sits on six under par for the tournament after carding an impressive 69.

Both Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry had earlier failed to make the cut.



Tiger Woods, meanwhile, had six birdies and three bogeys to bounce back from his 72 from day two and keep himself just about in contention at Bay Hill on seven under overall.



Woods, who was level with compatriot Grayson Murray in the clubhouse, bogeyed the second before three birdies in four holes from the third put him back on track.



Another bogey and birdie followed before he finished his round birdie-bogey-birdie. Woods sits five shots behind the current leaders at seven under par.





