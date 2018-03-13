Masters champion Sergio Garcia held the most unusual press conference of his career on Tuesday as his wife Angela prepared to give birth to the couple's first child.

Garcia was due to speak to reporters about his title defence at 8am local time n Austin, Texas and kept his word despite having to take part in the teleconference from a hospital room.

"It's been an eventful morning," Garcia, 38, said. "About an hour and a half ago Angela's waters broke so we're at the hospital right now, kind of checking in.

"It's very exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. It's kind of surreal. I'm excited and a little nervous for Angela and the baby to make sure everything goes well.

"It was supposed to be on Sunday but it looks like she is coming a little early. Everything looks good so we can't wait."

Garcia claimed his first major title at the 74th attempt at Augusta National last year, beating Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose on the first play-off hole.

Three months later he married former Golf Channel reporter Angela Akins, whom he has credited with his recent success.

"Everybody that is around me is helping me, making me not only a better golfer but a better person," Garcia said after his Masters triumph. "It's not easy, because I know how much of a hard-headed man I can be sometimes, but it's been great."