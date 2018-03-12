Tiger Woods feels he's getting " a little bit better, a little bit sharper" as his stirring recovery to something like his old self continues.

The 42-year-old produced moments of brilliance at the Valspar Championship, coming up short by a single shot to take a tie for second behind England's Paul Casey.

The sight of the American strutting down the fairways on the the final day of a tournament, chest out, red T-shirt on with his name high on the leaderboard, was a welcome one.

Woods' well-documented personal problems, as well as endless injury setbacks, looked at one stage as though they might cut short his career. Instead, he's now being touted as one of the favourites to claim April's Masters at Augusta.

"I felt very comfortable actually," he told PGATour.com when reflecting on his final-day charge.

"I didn't feel that sharp with my iron play. I played very conservatively into the greens because I wasn't as sharp as I was (on Saturday). It was just one of those days where I couldn't quite get the full club.

"I've gotten a little bit better than what I was a couple of weeks ago at the Honda (where he finished 12th). I keep getting just a little bit better, a little bit sharper. I had a good shot at winning this golf tournament. A couple of putts here and there and it could have been a different story."

Woods now goes Arnold Palmer Invitational this week - an event he's won eight times - before gearing up for a crack at adding to his 14 Majors.

"I'll get some rest and get ready to head up there (Bay Hill)," he said.

"It's going to be good for me to go back. I've had some great memories there. It's a great town and a great atmosphere."