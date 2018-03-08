The European Tour will stage a tournament in Saudi Arabia for the first time in 2019, officials have announced.

Prize money and the title of the event have yet to be released, but it will form part of the Tour's 'Desert Swing' for the next three years and take place from January 31 to February 3 at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: "We are very excited to be taking the first steps toward bringing professional golf to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time and I must thank His Royal Majesty, Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for his vision in making this happen.

"I also applaud the Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority, the Saudi Arabian Golf Federation and everyone at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club for their commitment and support.

"We are proud to be recognised as golf's global Tour with tournaments in 30 countries this year alone and we are very much looking forward to adding Saudi Arabia to that list in 2019."

In October last year it was announced that Saudi Arabia would allow women into sports stadiums from 2018 in the conservative kingdom's latest step towards easing gender segregation rules.

But they will be seated in a so-called family section, an area separate from the male-only crowd.