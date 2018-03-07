The Evian Championship will move to a summer date from 2019 and form part of a "Europe Swing", the LPGA has announced.

The tournament, one of five major championships in the women's game, will also feature a prize fund of (€3.25m), making it the second largest on tour behind the €4m US Women's Open.

Although the full 2019 schedule has not been finalised, the Evian Championship's dates of July 25-28 mean it will take place in close proximity to the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open and the Ricoh Women's British Open.

The 2018 Evian Championship will take place from September 13-16. Last year Sweden's Anna Nordqvist defeated Brittany Altomare in a play-off in an event blighted by bad weather.

"I'm thrilled that The Evian Championship will have a larger purse next season and that we will be competing for more money in years to come," Nordqvist said.

"I'm also excited for the tournament to move to the summer in the coming years. That will make the LPGA's major season that much more exciting."