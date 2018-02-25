Justin Thomas clinched his eighth PGA Tour victory when he won the Honda Classic in a play-off against Luke List in Florida on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Thomas birdied the first extra hole, sinking a three-foot putt at the par-five 18th at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

Earlier, Thomas (68) and fellow American List (69) finished regulation at eight-under 272, one stroke ahead of Swede Alex Noren.

Tiger Woods (70) was eight strokes behind in a very respectable 12th place for his best finish in an official PGA Tour event since August 2015.

The 14-time major winner recorded a level-par score in Florida, despite a double bogey at the 15th hole and bogey at 16 in his final round, to finish 12th.

That was his best result since he tied for 10th place at the Wyndham Championship almost three years ago.

He was joint-ninth at this year's Hero World Challenge but that is an unofficial event - hosted by Woods - which featured a field of only 18 players.

Shane Lowry finished with his best round of the tournament, a three-under 67 that lifted the Offalky man up to seven-over in a tie for 49th.

Rory McIlroy was two shots further back following his closing two-over 72. That left the Irishman in a tie for 59th on nine-over-par.