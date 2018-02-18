Bubba Watson holed a bunker shot at the 14th hole to set the stage for a two-stroke triumph at the Genesis Open - and 10th PGA Tour title - in Los Angeles, as Graeme McDowell's challenge completely fizzled out.

Watson pulled away with another birdie at the par-five 17th, shooting a closing two-under-par 69 at Riviera.

The long-hitting left-hander finished at 12-under 272 for his third victory at Riviera, after previous successes in 2014 and 2016.

It was an emotional moment for @BubbaWatson after his 10th TOUR win. 🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/iGYVi7Su6q — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 18, 2018

Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer also won the event, previously known as the Los Angeles Open, three times each.

Fellow Americans Kevin Na and Tony Finau tied for second on 10-under.

A two-times Masters champion, Watson will jump back into the top-50 in the world after starting the week ranked 117th.

McDowell was still in the hunt going into the final round following his one-under 70 on Saturday that left him just two shots behind Watson on eight-under-par.

However the Northern Irishman slumped to a six-over 77 to sign off on two-under for the tournament.

Rory McIlroy put in a strong final round to finish a stroke better.

The four-time major winner ended his tournament with a 68 to follow rounds of 71, 69 and 73 to finish on three-under.

The 28-year-old has now gone 16 months without winning a tournament but his performance at the Riviera Country Club was an improvement on the previous week when he missed the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.