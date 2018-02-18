Graeme McDowell remains in the hunt going into the final round of the Genesis Open after a one-under 70 left him just two shots behind new leader Bubba Watson on eight under par.

The Antrim man hit three birdies and two bogeys, bouncing back to pick up a shot on the par-five 17th after bogeying the 16th.

Two-time Masters champion Watson surged to the top of the leaderboard with a superb 65 that began with an eagle on the first and went on to card five birdies - the sole blot on the book a bogey at the par-four 15th.

Patrick Cantlay, who held the joint lead at the half-way point in the tournament, leads the chasing pack.

His round of 69 puts him a shot behind Watson on nine-under, while four players sit a shot further behind.

McDowell meanwhile is level with Cameron Smith (65), Kevin Na (67) and Tony Finau (68) on eight under.

Rory McIlroy struggled to a 73 that included a double bogey on the par-four 12th. He is even for the tournament.

Padraig Harrington stayed on two over after an even-par 71. The Dubliner looked set to leap into the top 30 before two bogeys in his final five holes.

Dustin Johnson played himself into contention with a round of 64, jumping 45 places up the leaderboard and into tied for eighth.

Starting on the back nine, Johnson began steady carding a birdie, but went on to pick up shots on the 3rd, 4th, 6th and 7th, and an eagle on the 1st.