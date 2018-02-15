Rory McIlroy has carded an even-par 71 in the opening round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club.

The Northern Irishman failed to make the cut at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and he sat five shots off the early lead on day one in California.

McIlroy was playing with Tiger Woods, who was a shot further back after signing for a 72.

Graeme McDowell's two-under-par 69 left him just two shots off clubhouse leaders Tom Hoge, Dominic Bozzelli and Sam Saunders. A flawless front nine saw birdies on 1, 4 and 7 before he dropped a single shot on the par-four 13th.

Padraig Harrington was level with McIlroy on even- par. The triple-Major winner eagled the first before hitting three bogeys and a birdie over the next 17 holes.

Shane Lowry also started with a birdie but that was as good as it got as he finished on 73.

