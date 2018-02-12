The 150th Open Championship will be played at St Andrews in 2021, tournament organisers have announced.

As expected, the Old Course will stage the game's oldest major championship for the 30th time from July 15-18.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, said: "The Open holds a very special place in the hearts of golf and sports fans around the world.

"The Championship enjoys a historic and celebrated relationship with the Old Course in St Andrews and we are excited to be marking the occasion of the 150th Championship at the home of golf in 2021.

"St Andrews has produced a revered group of outstanding champion golfers since The Open was first played on the Old Course in 1873. Once again we look forward to seeing the greatest players take on the challenge of the world's most iconic links course in their pursuit of the Claret Jug."

The Open was last played at St Andrews in 2015, when Zach Johnson defeated Marc Leishman and 2010 winner Louis Oosthuizen in a four-hole play-off staged on Monday after bad weather earlier in the week.

St Andrews had recently staged the Open every five years, but Royal St George's will host the event in 2020 to allow the Old Course to stage the 150th edition.

Carnoustie will stage this year's tournament, with Royal Portrush next on the rota in 2019. An as-yet unnamed course in England will stage the 2022 Open, Slumbers confirmed.