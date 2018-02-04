American Gary Woodland parred the first extra hole to beat compatriot Chez Reavie in a playoff between two journeymen at the Phoenix Open on Sunday.

After driving into a fairway bunker at the first playoff hole, the par-four 18th, Woodland blasted out to the front edge of the green, from where he needed only two putts to clinch his third PGA Tour victory after Reavie ran up a bogey.

Earlier, Woodland carded a closing 64 to set the pace at 18-under-par 266, a total matched by Reavie, who birdied the last in regulation for 66 at TPC Scottsdale.

Overnight leader Rickie Fowler faded with a 73 to tie for 11th, while Shane Lowry closed with a 71 that left the Offaly man on two-over for his tournament.