Tiger Woods just about made the cut for the Farmers Insurance Open after carding a second-round score of 71.

The 42-year-old hit a level-par 72 in his opening round at Torrey Pines on Thursday - his first taste of PGA Tour action for 12 months.

However, the 14-time major winner, who started on the 10th on Friday, lost ground with a double-bogey on the par-four 13th and was forced to fight back.

Woods made four birdies and a bogey on his back nine to finish one under par, in line with the projected cut.

Ryan Palmer leads the field on 11 under after a 67, one shot ahead of Spain's Jon Rahm.

Shane Lowry slipped out of contention for the weekend after dropping five shots in the first holes of his back nine. A disastrous 78 meant he concluded on three over.

A double bogey on the par-five 18th (his ninth) proved costly for Padraig Harrington, who finished with a second successive level-par 72.

Seamus Power was still in contention on one under par with two holes to play.

A birdie at the last for @TigerWoods!



He shoots 33 on his back 9 to move inside the cut line.



It wasn't easy.

Woods told Sky Sports: "I just fought hard, it's something I've done for my entire career and this is no different.

"It was tough out there, the greens were firm. We were talking about some of these pin locations and they were hard to get at.

"It's been a long 12 months, I've been away from it for a very long time. It's just nice to get out there to compete and play. Hopefully I can be around for the weekend."