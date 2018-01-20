Rory McIlroy will begin the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship one shot behind co-leaders Thomas Pieters and Ross Fisher after producing a sensational 65 on Saturday.



Playing in his first event since calling an early end to his injury-plagued and winless season in October last year, four-time major champion McIlroy came into the third round three shots behind Ryder Cup partner Pieters after following up Thursday's 69 with a sparkling 66 on Friday.



And the Northern Irishman continued to make big strides up the leaderboard on day three, carding eight birdies and a solitary bogey to get to 16 under par and close the gap to a single stroke.



After his round, McIlroy told Sky Sports Golf: "I putted really well and hit the ball very well.



"So all in all, it was another great round and another really good confidence builder - not just for this week but for the rest of the season, as well."



McIlroy has an impressive record at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, with four second-placed finishes to his name.

And he would love to go one better this year.



He added: "It would mean a lot. I've had a lot of close calls here, I think about six top threes or something like that.



"I've never won my first start back out. I was close last year in South Africa, Stormy (Graeme Storm) beat me in a play-off.



"I'm excited to get back on the horse and give myself another chance tomorrow."

Paul Dunne carded a 65 in the third round in Dubai on Saturday afternoon

It was a good day for the leading Irish players as Paul Dunne too carded a 65, taking him to 13 under par for the tournament, only four shots off the leaders.



After firing five birdies and no bogeys in his first 17 holes, Pieters produced a good par save at the last to remain at the summit.



And Fisher joined the Belgian on 17 under after closing his seven-under-par 65 with a birdie at the 18th.

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and fellow Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick were in a tie for fourth place on 15 under.



Fitzpatrick produced the lowest round of the day, carding 10 birdies and one bogey in his superb 63.