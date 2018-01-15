Patton Kizzire outlasted James Hahn over six play-off holes to win the Sony Open in Hawaii for his second win of the PGA Tour season.

Kizzire, who entered the day a shot back of the lead, carded a two-under-par 68 that put him tied at the top of the leaderboard on 17-under with Hahn (62).

Kizzire, who also won the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in November, finally came out on top of the playoff with a winning par on the 17th.

Overnight leader Tom Hoge missed out on the chance to join the playoff when he failed to convert a short birdie putt on the closing 18th hole. He shot an even-par 70 to finish at 16-under, with a double bogey on the 16th scuppering his chances of victory.

Webb Simpson, Brian Harman and Brian Stuard finished at 15-under.

Reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas ended at 12-under, one shot better than defending champion and three times major champion Jordan Spieth.

Ireland’s Seamus Power finished in a tie for 54th on six-under after a final day 67.