Justin Thomas says he was prepared for the end after a warning for a missile strike alert was incorrectly issued in Hawaii.

The message, which was sent to phones around America, read: "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill."

It was later proven to be a false alarm, with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency sending a second message some 38 minutes later.

Thomas is competing at the Sony Open in Honolulu in Hawaii, and is currently joint-ninth on 10 under. BBC Sport quotes him as saying that he was terrified when he saw the warning initially, but was ready for the end.

"I sat on my couch and opened up the sliding door and watched TV and listened to music," he said.

"I was like 'there's nothing I can do. If it's my time, it's my time'," the world number four added.

"I was really scared there for probably three or four minutes," he added. He also posted a message on Twitter, saying, "To all that just received the warning along with me this morning... apparently it was a "mistake" hell of a mistake!! Haha glad to know we'll all be safe."

Players took to Twitter to express their concern - and relief - once the threat had subsided.

Talor Gooch added: "Welp this was quite a "mistake" made by someone. Birdies didn't seem too important for a few minutes. Let's make sure this one doesn't happen again POTUS."

On the course, and after carding a trio of birdies on each of the front and back nines, Hoge sits one clear going into Sunday's final round.

Meanwhile, Tom Hoge has overtaken fellow American Brian Harman to go top of the leaderboard after the third round.

Hoge followed up two rounds of 65 to go one better and sit 16 under for the tournament, while Patton Kizzire is tied for second with Harman.

Kyle Stanley is breathing down the necks of the leaders, with his 65 pushing him up to fourth on 14 under. Among the biggest fallers of the day was Talor Gooch, who sat tied for third after Friday but went round in par and dropped seven places to joint-ninth.

Zach Johnson carded 71 to fall to tied-14th after a double bogey on the 14th. Jordan Spieth - who hit a quadruple bogey on his opening round - improved to joint-28th with a round of 66, with two birdies on the fifth and ninth and another pair on the 12th and 18th.