Marc Leishman leads the pack after the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii as he followed Thursday's 67 with a round of 69 on Friday.

The former PGA rookie of the year did not drop a shot in Kapalua and carded four birdies - two in the front nine and two on the back - to go 10-under for the tournament.

The 34-year-old Australian is tied for first place with American Brian Harman, who has gone round twice in 68 and holed a 78-foot chip for birdie on the par-5 15th.

Dustin Johnson, the current world number one, is in third after also going round in 68. A shaky start with dropped shots on the 3rd and 4th was soon overcome, with seven birdies across the remaining 14 holes.

Americans Pat Perez and Chris Stroud and Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas sit tied for fourth at eight under.

World number two Jordan Spieth was eight shots off the pace after the first round but moved up 17 places to tied-13th with a round of 66, following up Thursday's disappointing 75.