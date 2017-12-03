Home favourite Cameron Smith beat Jordan Zunic in a play-off to claim a dramatic victory at the Australian PGA Championship.

The 24-year-old was in his home state of Queensland at RACV Royal Pines Resort and he delighted the crowds, recovering from a bogey on his 72nd hole to get up and down for par twice during the play-off.

A bogey on the second extra trip up the 18th from Zunic handed Smith victory after the two had done battle throughout an enthralling morning on the Gold Coast.

Smith entered the final round three shots behind fellow Australian Zunic but had caught his playing partner by the 10th and a birdie on the 17th handed him the initiative with one to play.

A miss from five feet on the final green meant extra holes were needed but Smith held his nerve to claim his first professional solo triumph after winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Swede Jonas Blixt in May.

Australian Adam Bland finished a shot outside the play-off at 17 under, three shots ahead of countrymen David Bransdon and Marc Leishman.

England's Nathan Kimsey carded a closing 65 to finish at 10 under, four shots clear of Sergio Garcia, who ended the year when he won his first major at the Masters with a 74.