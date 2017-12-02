Jordan Zunic fired a joint-course record round of 64 to take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Australian PGA Championship in Queensland.

The Australian was in sumptuous form at the RACV Royal Pines Resort and it could have been even better had he not bogeyed the 17th and double bogeyed the last.

Still, thanks to 11 birdies in the first 16 holes he was three shots clear on 17 under, with Cameron Smith on 14 under.

Smith carded seven birdies in his 67 while Adam Bland is on 13 under after a 71. It was a poor day for overnight leader Marc Leishman, who went round in a two-over-par 74.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia is on eight under after carding a 70.