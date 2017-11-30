Home players Jordan Zunic and Adam Bland lead the way on six under par after the opening round of the Australian PGA Championship.

The pair both went round in 66 to claim a one-shot lead over a group of five players, including Spain's Sergio Garcia, at Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast.

Zunic carded six birdies and an eagle alongside two bogeys, with Bland picking up seven birdies, including four in a row from the fifth, and only dropping a shot at the last.

Garcia's round included five birdies and it left him alongside Marc Leishman, Peter Senior, Daniel Nisbet and Michael Wright.

"I wouldn't say that it was amazing but it was good," Garcia said after his round at the tournament co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia and European Tour.

"The most positive thing for me would be to go a bogey-free round, which I didn't realise until we got done.

"Hopefully I'm able to do more of the same but every day's a different story and it also depends on the weather. If it gets windy it can be quite tricky, this course."

Michael Hoey is Ireland's sole representative at the tournament and had a nightmare end to his first round.

Hoey started brightly and was three-under at the 13th hole, but three successive bogeys followed a triple bogey at the final hole left him on three-over-par and struggling to make the cut for the weekend.