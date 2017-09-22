Shane Lowry produced some of his best golf of the season with a round of seven-under-par at the Portugal Masters.

The Offaly man, who won this tournament in 2012, was tied for second on nine-under, one behind leader Lucas Bjerregaard, at the end of his second round with the play in progress at the Dom Pedro Victoria course.

Padraig Harrington, who was three shots behind the overnight leaders, starts his second round from four-under-par later this afternoon.

Lowry, who shot a two-under-par 69 yesterday, began on the back nine and picked up three birdies by the sixth hole.

The 30-year-old added another three shots to his card on the 11th, 13th and 14th to shoot 37 places up the leaderboard.

Lowry’s only bogey came on the seventh, his 16th hole, when he took five on the par four.

However, that was quickly cancelled out with a birdie on the next hole, and followed up with a 10-foot putt for birdie on his 18th, leaving him to sign for a round of 64.

Overnight co-leader George Coetzee could only manage a two-under-par 69 in his second round.

Chris Selfridge, who finished his first round on three over, is currently on course and needs an improved performance to make the project cut of two under.

More to follow...