Defending champion Padraig Harrington carded a slick 67 at the Portugal Masters to sit three off the joint first-round leaders.

Joost Luiten and George Coetzee set the pace with seven-under 64s but it was a strong start from the Dubliner, who picked up four birdies in a blemish-free 18 to leave himself sitting pretty.

"It brings more stress," Harrington told Sky Sports when reflecting on his bid to win the title for a second year in a row.

"It's not as easy to play a tournament as defending champion. Not that many people tend to win the return.

"I worked my way around the golf course very well. It was not my best ball-striking round but I didn't get myself in trouble all day."

Shane Lowry birdied the last to get home in two-under, the Offaly man level par at the turn but getting in the red as he picked up two shots in his last five holes.

It was a tough day at the office for two-time North of Ireland Amateur champion Chris Selfridge.

The Northern Irishman is three-over-par after going round in 74.