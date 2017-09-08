Linn Grant won the Ladies British Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship after the completion of the third and fourth rounds at North Berwick today.

The Swede birdied the two remaining holes of the final round to post a one-under-par 72 and claim victory by three strokes over Lurgan teenager Annabel Wilson and England's Hannah Screen with a four-under-par total of 288.

Grant, who carded a second round 68 yesterday, the lowest round of the championship, was one ahead after a third round 71. She was one behind by the turn and still one adrift with six holes to play.

While others faltered in the testing, blustery conditions, the young Swede produced a stunning finish. She holed from 12 feet for a birdie at the 17th and then drove the green at the par four 18th.

Last month, Grant enjoyed a career highlight when she competed for Team Europe in the Junior Solheim Cup.

Screen and 16-year-old Wilson tied for second place on a one-under-par total of 291 with Olivia Winning in fourth place on a one-over-par total of 293.

Wilson pushed hard to get into contention. She holed a monster putt for an eagle two at the 273-yard 18th for a two-under-par 71 in the third round and then started the final round with three straight birdies. Three bogeys in a row from the 13th hindered her run for the title however.

Screen, from Berkhamsted Golf Club, was in the hunt all the way but bogeys at the 16th and 17th saw her having to settle for the share of second place. She closed with a 74.

Remarkably, Grant's win came 49 years after her grandfather, James Grant of Inverness, won the Scottish Boys Championship over the same East Lothian links.

It was also a season’s Scottish double for the 18-year-old from Helsingborg, who had her father John as her caddie. Back in April, she won the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship at Royal Troon.

"This win is definitely right up there with the best things I have done in my career. It is amazing to win over the same course where my grandfather won in 1958," she said.

"I am still at High School in Helsingborg but next year I am going to college in America. Eventually, I definitely want to turn professional."