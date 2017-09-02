Lee Slattery, whose wife is eight days overdue with the couple's second child, will take a two-shot lead into the final day of the D+D Real Czech Masters.

Slattery carded a third round of 67 at Albatross Golf Resort to finish 12 under par, with South Africa's Haydn Porteous his nearest challenger after a matching 67.

Sweden's Pontus Widegren is two shots further back on eight under, with halfway leader Chris Hanson another stroke adrift alongside compatriot Jonathan Thomson.

Driving into a hazard on the sixth cost Hanson a double bogey and when he dropped another shot on the eighth, Slattery took full advantage with birdies on the seventh and ninth to move into the lead.

Hanson edged back in front with birdies on the 10th and 12th, but bogeyed the next two holes as Slattery picked up shots on the 13th and 15th to move closer to a third European Tour title.

Slattery, 39, whose last win came in the 2015 Russian Open, said: "I hit a couple of loose shots on the front nine early on but hit great chips to follow them up and managed to salvage the pars, so it kind of kept a bit of the momentum going.

"Then after that really I didn't hit anything badly off line, so I didn't really get into any trouble. I felt like I left a couple out there on the back nine but in general it was a pretty flawless round.

"The swing has been good the last few weeks. I'd run into a little bit of form starting in Ireland and obviously that top-10 in Scotland gave me a bit of confidence and I kind of knew I was nearly there.

"So in the four weeks off, although there has been a lot of things going on at home, I managed to get a lot of practice in and sharpen things up."

Slattery admitted he benefited from completing his second round on Friday while some players had to play 36 holes on Saturday, adding: "I think it was very important to have a long rest and get out there today."