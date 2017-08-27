American Julian Suri carded a brilliant final round of 64 to win the Made in Denmark event and claim his first European Tour title in just his seventh appearance.

Suri fired seven birdies and no bogeys at Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort to finish 19 under par and four shots clear of overnight leader David Horsey, who triple-bogeyed the final hole.

England's Chris Paisley, Steve Webster and Ben Evans shared third place on 13 under, with 51-year-old John Daly - who was trying to become the oldest winner in European Tour history - finishing in a tie for 10th after a closing 71.

Paul Dunne finished tied for 14th place on 10 under par after a closing 69.

"This is awesome," said Suri, who won the D+D REAL Czech Challenge in May and becomes the third American to win on the European Tour and Challenge Tour after US Open champion Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein.

If they didn't get within 2 feet they didn't get in...



It's the 5️⃣ best shots from #HimmerlandHill pic.twitter.com/OpGJJ5SFBm — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 27, 2017

"This is the reason why you get up early every morning to practice, go to the gym and get prepared to succeed. This is a great feeling for sure.

"To have seven birdies and be bogey-free in the final round was really solid. There was no wind and with all the rain last night there were going to be a lot of birdies. I have an aggressive mentality so I feel like that played right into my hands.

"I feel like my game belongs at the top of the game. This is definitely something I've worked for and kind of expected for a long time. But to finally come out and do it, especially after the string of good finishes this summer, is really special.

"I've always loved to travel and experience new things and this is a pretty cool way to do it. It's been a hell of a summer so far so I'm really glad I came over to Europe."

The final round developed into a head-to-head battle between playing partners Horsey and Suri, who began the day two shots behind but raced into the lead with five birdies in a front nine of 31.

Flawless. Suri's final round 64 in under 3 minutes 📹 #MiDGolf pic.twitter.com/3pZUWDnjBx — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 27, 2017

Horsey, who was looking to win the event for the second time in three years, got back on level terms with birdies on the 11th and 12th and both men birdied the 14th to remain well clear of the chasing pack.

Suri then struck the decisive blow with a birdie from 20 feet on the 15th and the 26-year-old's victory was assured when Horsey lost a ball following a wild drive on the 18th and found a water hazard with his second attempt.

Horsey said: "When someone is playing as well as Julian was, you know that you are going to have make birdies and it really focuses you on what you have to do.

"It was a great battle, it's just a shame I couldn't put more pressure on him coming down the 18th.

"My game is coming on and the changes I am trying to make are starting to take effect. It's still not quite where I want it but we are getting there and there are a lot positives to take from this for the rest of the year.

"Hopefully I can finish the season strongly."