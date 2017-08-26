Paul Dunne slipped down the Made in Denmark leaderboard as he shot a third round of one under par.

The Wicklow man, who was tied for second after two rounds, carded six birdies but two double bogeys and a bogey saw him post a 70 and end up tied for 13th on eight under.

England's David Horsey will take a two-shot lead into the final round as he seeks a fifth European Tour victory and a second Made In Denmark title in the space of three years.

On a day of low scoring at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort, 2015 champion Horsey produced the lowest score of the entire field with a bogey-free 64 to reach 14 under par.

American Julian Suri is Horsey's nearest challenger on 12 under after carding seven birdies and a solitary bogey in his 65, with compatriot John Daly a shot further back alongside France's Gregory Havret and the English pair of Robert Rock and Chris Paisley.

"It was good fun," said Horsey, who hit all 18 greens in regulation. "The conditions were fairly benign so there was a score out there today.

"I managed to give myself a few chances, missed a few short ones but holed a couple of 20-footers as well so it evened itself out.

"I really like this golf course. Something about it suits my eye so I come in here with good vibes again and the atmosphere coming up 16 is something else, it must be like walking out in a football stadium with 70,000 people cheering for you.

"I actually said to my caddie I think I was more nervous on that putt on 16 than I was to win the tournament two years ago.

"(I'm) leading by two so I'll just focus on myself and go out (on Sunday) and play the same sort of golf as I have today. It would be nice to add another Made In Denmark trophy to the cabinet so we'll see what we can do."

Two-time major winner Daly could become the oldest winner in European Tour history with victory on Sunday, the 51-year-old trying to eclipse the current record held by 50-year-old Miguel Angel Jimenez.

"It always feels good when you are still in contention on a Saturday," Daly said after carding seven birdies and a bogey on the 16th in his 65. "It's getting harder and harder to get into those positions so I'm happy.

"I have been driving the ball great this week and that has been the key for me. I'm hitting a lot of fairways and when I do that I can give myself chances.

"I changed the grip on my putter yesterday - I'm just gripping it the way I grip any club - and it feels great. If I keep driving it well I can have a chance. Tomorrow could be a putting shoot-out.

"The crowds are amazing here. It's wonderful to see so many people and so many kids out here who want to be involved with golf."