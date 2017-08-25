Paul Dunne is within striking distance of the lead after shooting a three under par round of 68 on Day Two of the Made in Denmark tournament at the Himmerland Resort.

Dunne is at -7 for the competition overall and is tied-2nd and one shot behind the leader, England's Steve Webster.

The Greystones golfer hit five birdies in his round including on the par 4-18th hole. He gave back two strokes to the field with bogeys on the 13th and the 17th.

Webster will take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Made in Denmark as he goes in search of his first European Tour title in 10 years.



The Englishman lost his playing privileges last season after being an ever-present for 20 years and almost did not play at Himmerland this week due to his grandmother having had a fall at the weekend.



His father convinced him to tee it up and he followed up an opening 64 with a 70 in windier conditions to get to eight under.

Tied with Dunne on seven under par is England's David Horsey, the winner of the event two years ago, India's SSP Chawrasia, and Scotland's Marc Warren.