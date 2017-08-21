Paul McBride (The Island Golf Club, Dublin) is the sole Irish representative on the Great Britain & Ireland side to take on the USA at the 46th Walker Cup in Los Angeles next month.

The ten-player team for the amateur equivalent of the Ryder Cup includes five Englishmen, two Scots, two Welshmen and McBride. Naas' Conor Rourke is first reserve.

The match will be played at Los Angeles Country Club on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September.

Scotsman Craig Watson’s players are aiming to defend the trophy after GB&I won at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2015 with a team that featured Paul Dunne, Jack Hume, Gary Hurley, Gavin Moynihan and Cormac Sharvin.

Delighted to be selected on the Walker Cup team, looking forward to a great week with the team in Los Angeles 👍🏼 https://t.co/eL0pmuCTHl — Paul McBride (@PaulMcBride0) August 21, 2017

The GB&I team

David Boote, 23, Walton Heath, Wales

Jack Davidson, 20, Llanwern, Wales

Harry Ellis, 21, Meon Valley, England

Scott Gregory, 22, Corhampton, England

Matthew Jordan, 21, Royal Liverpool, England

Paul McBride, 21, The Island, Ireland

Robert MacIntyre, 21, Glencruitten, Scotland

Alfie Plant, 25, Sundridge Park, England

Jack Singh Brar, 20, Remedy Oak, England

Connor Syme, 22, Drumoig, Scotland

Reserves

1st Conor O’Rourke, 26, Naas, Ireland

2nd Craig Howie, 22, Peebles, Scotland

Captain

Craig Watson, 51, East Renfrewshire, Scotland