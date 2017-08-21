Paul McBride (The Island Golf Club, Dublin) is the sole Irish representative on the Great Britain & Ireland side to take on the USA at the 46th Walker Cup in Los Angeles next month.
The ten-player team for the amateur equivalent of the Ryder Cup includes five Englishmen, two Scots, two Welshmen and McBride. Naas' Conor Rourke is first reserve.
The match will be played at Los Angeles Country Club on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September.
Scotsman Craig Watson’s players are aiming to defend the trophy after GB&I won at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2015 with a team that featured Paul Dunne, Jack Hume, Gary Hurley, Gavin Moynihan and Cormac Sharvin.
Delighted to be selected on the Walker Cup team, looking forward to a great week with the team in Los Angeles 👍🏼 https://t.co/eL0pmuCTHl— Paul McBride (@PaulMcBride0) August 21, 2017
The GB&I team
David Boote, 23, Walton Heath, Wales
Jack Davidson, 20, Llanwern, Wales
Harry Ellis, 21, Meon Valley, England
Scott Gregory, 22, Corhampton, England
Matthew Jordan, 21, Royal Liverpool, England
Paul McBride, 21, The Island, Ireland
Robert MacIntyre, 21, Glencruitten, Scotland
Alfie Plant, 25, Sundridge Park, England
Jack Singh Brar, 20, Remedy Oak, England
Connor Syme, 22, Drumoig, Scotland
Reserves
1st Conor O’Rourke, 26, Naas, Ireland
2nd Craig Howie, 22, Peebles, Scotland
Captain
Craig Watson, 51, East Renfrewshire, Scotland