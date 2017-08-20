Seamus Power will have to contest the web.com tour finals to get back on the PGA Tour for next season, his final Fedex ranking of 130 leaving him five places off retaining his card.

Shane Lowry's seventh at the Wyndham Championship means he misses out on the lucrative play-off events in the coming weeks - he's ranked 127th - but the Offaly man is exempt for the PGA Tour next season due to his win in the 2015 Bridgestone Invitational, but there was agony for Power, who just missed out after falling victim to the MDF rule on Saturday.

Power was one-over after three rounds but his tournament was truncated by the rule, which specifies that if more than 78 players make the 36-hole cut, a second cut, after 54 holes, takes place

He'd been 123rd in the rankings and had he avoided the cut would have had a very strong chance of keeping his card. He didn't, and the Waterford man will have to contest the web.com tour finals to get back on the PGA Tour for next season.

The top 125 players advance to the Northern Trust Open, with the top 100 then qualifying for the Dell Technologies Championship, 70 for the BMW Championship and the top 30 for the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Only a win or second place would have done for Padraig Harrington but having finished on level par after three days the Dubliner was cut with Power. The three-time major winner will be able to play around nine events next season on a medical exemption after undergoing neck surgery in March.

Graeme McDowell had to finish in the top 35 at Sedgefield Country Club to have any hope but he missed the cut on Friday.

Ice in his veins.@HenrikStenson has won the @WyndhamChamp!



It's his 6th career PGA TOUR win. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XwQue2B2sO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2017

Henrik Stenson clinched a one-stroke win at the Wyndham for his first victory since the British Open last year.

The Swede reeled off three consecutive birdies from the 15th hole to take the lead before parring the demanding last, sinking his winning putt from inside three feet to edge young American Ollie Schniederjans at Sedgefield Country Club.

Stenson carded 64 to finish at 22-under-par 258 for his sixth PGA Tour victory.

Schniederjans also shot 64 for 21-under, while another American, Webb Simpson, finished four shots back in third place.

Davis Love III, at 53 seeking to become the oldest winner in tour history, finished eight shots adrift in a tie for 10th.