The United States have retained the Solheim Cup against Europe.

Being the holders, the hosts only needed to reach 13 1/2 points to keep the trophy and it was Angel Yin who got them over the line with her half point against Karine Icher as Lizette Salas was guaranteed at least a half point in her match against Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Victory completes a dominant showing from the United States, who completed a sweep of the afternoon fourball matches on the opening day to surge ahead.

A strong second day followed leaving Europe needing to overturn a five-point deficit on Sunday.

The win was confirmed soon after when Salas beat Shadoff one up, sparking scenes of celebration on the 18th green in Des Moines.

Salas told Sky Sports: "To secure the point that wins us the Solheim Cup is unbelievable. My hands were shaking. This is really special."

The hosts' lead was extended to 15 1/2 to 9 1/2 when Gerina Piller needed only one of the two putts available to seal victory over Florentyna Parker.

Although Charley Hull and Madelene Sagstrom recorded wins over Brittany Lang and Austin Ernst to trim the deficit to 15 1/2-11 1/2, Danielle Kang wrapped up a 16 1/2-11 1/2 triumph by defeating Emily Pedersen 3&1.

United States captain Juli Inkster revealed table tennis played a part in the success.

She explained on Sky Sports: "I'm glad we had the lead because Europe came out fighting.

"But we did enough to get the victory. I've got a great group of gals. We had great preparation. I tried to not make things too regimented. We had lots of banter and played lots of ping pong."

Former world number one Tiger Woods was quick to take to social media to pass on his congratulations to the winners.

He tweeted: "What an amazing day for @Lexi and the @SolheimCupUSA team. That was some inspirational golf. Congrats on winning the Cup."

Afterwards, Annika Sorenstam ruled out continuing as captain of the Europe team.

The 46-year-old Swede said: "I said this was a one-time thing for me. It is time to move the torch to the next person.

"I am very honoured (to be captain). We had a great leadership team and players to work with and I couldn't have asked for anymore."

Sorenstam continued on Sky Sports: "It has been a great week for women's golf.

"If you have watched the last week then it has been some of the better golf you will have seen in a long time. It has been great to be part of it.

"I am extremely proud. We fought so hard. It wasn't easy today, we decided to give it all we had and fight to the end - and we did that.

"But I want to congratulate the US team, they played awesome golf.

"I am not someone to look back. We did everything we could. The team was extremely helpful and co-operative. Sometimes you are outplayed and that is what happened this week."